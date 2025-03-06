The ultimate canine retreat: shortlist announced for Goodwoof’s kennel design competition

Goodwoof is delighted to announce that 12 architectural practices have been shortlisted for Britain’s leading kennel design competition, Barkitecture. The architectural exhibition and competition combines cutting-edge design with beautiful craftsmanship, creating the very best kennels for our canine companions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competing for the Kennel Design Award - won by Rolls-Royce with Pet-All in 2024 - participating architects must design a kennel inspired by the theme From Nature; For Nature; creating the ultimate sanctuary for our four-legged friends that embraces the natural world.

The shortlist for this year’s competition - including seven new entrants - is as follows: ADAM Architecture, David Snowdon and Matthew Rice created with Scott Simpson , ECE Architecture, George & James Architects, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects, Haysom Ward Miller Architects, Lincoln Miles Architecture, Max McMurdo, Pell-Stevens Architects, Randell Design Group Sebastian Conran and Beta Design Office and SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12 custom kennels will be auctioned by Bonhams on Sunday 18 May at Goodwoof, raising vital funds for this year’s event charity, Wild at Heart Foundation, who work closely with global project partners to facilitate sterilisation, education, and welfare programmes to help reduce the number of stray dogs worldwide.

Goodwoof's kennel design competition Goodwoof.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Barkitecture judge Kevin McCloud MBE, said: “Our beloved dogs adore the great outdoors, making the theme a wonderful way for us humans to reconnect with the natural world we share with them. I’m really looking forward to seeing how this year’s architects embrace the theme and weave a sense of adventure into their designs.”

undefined

ADAM Architecture New to Barkitecture, Winchester and London-based practice ADAM Architecture bring their submission “Enduring Tradition” to this year’s competition. The design highlights the elevated role of the modern dog within the family home, drawing inspiration from Palladian Villas.

Designed for versatility, the structure is portable, ensuring that dogs can enjoy the sun’s warmth or seek shelter from the elements, adapting to the unpredictable British weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ECE ArchitectureLocal architectural practice ECE Architecture draws inspiration from the protective embrace of a nut’s shell for their design, symbolising strength and sanctuary. The kennel’s exterior is robust and enduring, crafted to thrive in the natural environment, allowing dogs to immerse themselves in the scents and sounds of the outdoors. Combining comfort with practicality, the structure will be built using locally sourced timber and 100% sustainable materials.

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects The award-winning practice, which has participated in Barkitecture for the past four years, is known for its innovative approach to residential, commercial and public architecture. This year, they will apply their expertise to designing a kennel inspired by the timeless artistry of traditional clay-coiled pots, blending craftsmanship with contemporary design.

Haysom Ward Miller ArchitectsCambridge-based practice Haysom Ward Miller bring their submission “Sticks Me Woof’d” to this year’s competition. The design will be crafted from repurposed timber and features five perforated blocks of varying sizes, which can be rotated to showcase the cherished treasures dogs typically collect.

Lincoln Miles ArchitectureTaking inspiration from the natural world and the striking camouflage patterns of zebras and World War I Dazzle Ships, Lincoln Miles Architecture, in collaboration with artist Lisa Traxler, has designed “Camwooflage - DAZZLE DOG”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embracing the concept of ‘hiding in plain sight’, the kennel provides an incognito haven, blending seamlessly with the natural environment while offering a visually captivating habitat for dogs to enjoy.

Max McMurdoEntering Barkitecture for the first time, designer, author and TV presenter Max McMurdo has created a kennel for stray dogs - those often left without a home or shelter.

The design will be a self-sufficient space made from natural and sustainable materials, equipped with a rainwater harvesting system for drinking and watering plants, a food dispenser and a heated blanket.

Named after Max’s late Jack Russell ‘Bob’, the kennel provides a much-needed sanctuary for dogs who are all too familiar with the harsh outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pell-Steven ArchitectsInspired by the art of origami, Pell-Stevens' “Pointer Paper Pavilion” is crafted entirely from a single material - cardboard. The Hampshire-based practice will use cardboard tubes to create a remarkably sturdy, waste-free kennel that can be tailored to accommodate dogs of all sizes.

Randell Design GroupWith a clear focus on reuniting domesticated animals with nature, Randell Design Group has designed “The Burrow” - a kennel inspired by the natural behaviour of dogs as they pace in a spiral before curling to rest.

The structure will create a nest-like home that offers safety, security and comfort. Made from upholstery filling sheets - composed of natural fibres - the design provides a non-toxic, cosy resting space for canines.

Sebastian Conran and Beta Design Office Returning to the competition with their design “Bark House”, Sebastian Conran and Beta Design Office have collaborated to create an innovative kennel made entirely from cork - a sustainable material known for being hypoallergenic and gentle on paws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Packed with thoughtful features, the design includes a paddling pool, a water trough and a tennis ball chute. The soft, curved shape creates an inviting space while seamlessly blending contemporary aesthetics with functional design.

SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill) Responsible for some of the world’s most technically and environmentally advanced buildings, Barkitecture will go global this year with an entry from the LA office of SOM.

Their design “Hover” is conceived as a retreat that caters to the various ways dogs sit, sleep and lounge, inspired by the principles of weightlessness, flexibility and comfort. Crafted from sustainable and recycled materials, the structure achieves maximum strength with minimal material use.

The Student Design Award will also return in 2025, providing architecture students with the opportunity to design a kennel individually or as part of a group. The shortlisted students will then develop their kennel concept, with the winner decided by a panel of judges at Goodwoof. Prospective entrants should email [email protected] to express their interest.

Tickets for Goodwoof (Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 May) are now on sale at goodwood.com, with customers able to save £5 per ticket during the early bird window.