The View Hotel Eastbourne launches ‘The Holly Crest’ charity fundraising campaign!

A Sea-Inspired Christmas Campaign to Unite the Community and Raise £5,000 for Local Charities As the festive season draws near, The View Hotel Eastbourne is delighted to announce the launch of its 2024 charity fundraising campaign, The Holly Crest.

This campaign, which embodies the spirit of the sea and the joy of Christmas, aims to bring the community together in support of three vital local charities: Eastbourne Lifeboat Station (RNLI), The Wolo Foundation, and the Eastbourne Foodbank.

The centerpiece of the campaign is the Holly Crest, a beautifully crafted boat that will be stationed in the hotel’s lobby. This stunning installation, inspired by Eastbourne’s rich maritime heritage, invites guests, visitors, and the local community to step aboard, take festive photos, and create cherished memories with loved ones.

Launch Event: An Evening of Community and Celebration

The Holly Crest campaign will officially set sail with a launch event on Tuesday, September 10 at 6pm. This event will bring together local businesses, community leaders, and residents for an evening of networking, celebration, and giving. Attendees will be among the first to experience the Holly Crest, enjoy refreshments, and learn more about how they can support this noble cause.

Aiming High: A £5,000 fundraising target

The View Hotel Eastbourne is committed to raising £5,000 through The Holly Crest campaign, with all proceeds benefiting three incredible charities:

Eastbourne Lifeboat Station (RNLI) : Supporting the brave volunteers who risk their lives to save others at sea.

: Supporting the brave volunteers who risk their lives to save others at sea. The Wolo Foundation : Providing support to families affected by cancer in East Sussex.

: Providing support to families affected by cancer in East Sussex. Eastbourne Foodbank: Helping to feed local families in need, especially during the challenging winter months.

Funds will be raised through donations from photo opportunities with the Holly Crest, special themed events at the hotel, and contributions from local businesses.

The hotel’s General Manager, Claire Prysor-Jones, expressed their excitement about the campaign: "The Holly Crest is more than just a festive decoration; it's a symbol of our community's strength and compassion. We're honored to support these three incredible charities and invite everyone in Eastbourne to join us in making a difference this Christmas. Whether you’re taking a photo with the Holly Crest or attending one of our events, every contribution counts towards our £5,000 goal."

The community is encouraged to participate by visiting The View Hotel, making donations, and spreading the word about The Holly Crest campaign. The boat will be available for photos throughout the holiday season, and a series of fundraising events will be held at the hotel leading up to Christmas.

For more information about the campaign, upcoming events, and how to contribute, please visit here or contact Tina Bricknell at [email protected]

Located on the Eastbourne seafront, The View Hotel offers modern, comfortable accommodation with breathtaking views of the English Channel. The hotel is dedicated to providing exceptional service and experiences for both guests and the local community. Learn more at www.theviewhoteleastbourne.com