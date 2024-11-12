The vital role of nursing in care homes this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the approach of the colder, darker months, families naturally grow more concerned about the wellbeing of elderly loved ones.

Families and residents at each of Guild Care’s three residential care homes have the peace of mind that high-quality, specialised nursing care is always on hand, 24/7, should it ever be needed or as needs become increasingly complex.

Guild Care provides professional nursing care as an integral part of its service to residents. Kevin Burke, Director of Care Homes and Dementia Services, said, “We know that care homes are seeing an increase in dependency and complex needs as people choose to live in the community for longer, and this trend will continue. At the same time, community NHS teams are under extreme pressure, which is only increasing.”

To address these growing needs, Guild Care made a strategic decision several years ago to invest significantly in clinical staff and nursing services at each of its care homes. This foresight has paid off and residents benefit from consistent, qualified, 24-hour nursing care. This directly impacts residents’ lives, helping them to achieve their clinical goals in a supportive and responsive environment.

Care photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

At Caer Gwent, a resident’s family member said, “The staff make sure Dad is well-nourished, comfortable, and his medical needs are dealt with promptly. They keep us informed and make us feel welcome. They all treat him with care and compassion.” Such testimonials show the reassurance that comes with knowing skilled nurses are always present to manage both routine care and urgent health concerns.

Maria, a registered nurse at Caer Gwent, speaks passionately about her role, which includes arranging medications and coordinating care with GPs and specialists. “Having nurses in a residential home means we can act quickly, especially if something urgent happens,” Maria explained. “At the end of the day, seeing everyone settled and pain-free is the real satisfaction of being a nurse.”

For Maria and her colleagues across Guild Care, caring for residents goes beyond medical support. It’s about providing comfort and building meaningful connections with families and residents.

As the colder months set in, Guild Care’s commitment to skilled nursing provides families with invaluable peace of mind, knowing their loved ones are in caring, capable hands. With highly trained staff ready to respond day or night, Guild Care is setting a benchmark for quality nursing care in residential homes this winter, whether at Caer Gwent, Linfield House or Haviland House.