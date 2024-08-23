The Weald School and Sixth Form College is delighted to announce excellent GCSE and NVQs results

The Weald School & Sixth Form College is delighted to announce that our students are celebrating excellent results again this week, as they receive the outcomes of their GCSEs and NVQs. 75% of students attained a grade 4 or above in English and Maths and 52% scored a grade 5 or above in both. This is a marked increase from last year, which is all the more impressive given the national context of results declining

We at the Weald want to celebrate all of our students as we are exceedingly aware of not just the challenges provided by GCSEs, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this cohort and also each student's own personal circumstances which surround the exams they have taken. No journey to exam results day is easy, and every experience is unique. This is why, as always, we are tremendously proud of the perseverance shown by each and every one of our students.

Special mention must go to Imogen Jaggan who attained 8 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s; and to Charles Alexander, Eleanor Hindman and Zoe Neal who attained 7 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s. In addition, all of the following students attained an average of grade 8 and above: Eva Wellbelove, Martha Hollis, Lauren Cooper, Edie Golding, Emily Bates, Jasmine Page, Kayleigh Winderbank-Scott, Anya Swann, Pippa Sheasby, Eleanor Pogacic, Lily Lomas-Ellenby and Thomas Fraher. In terms of their starting points, the following students far exceeded expectations to achieve excellent outcomes: Charles Alexander, Lilly Ramplin, Augustine Biju, Max Whiteside, Emily Bates, Rebecca Shepherd and Merry Lewis.

We would like to congratulate all of our students receiving exam results this week and we are extremely proud of the young people they have become. We look forward to seeing the vast majority of them back with us in our Sixth Form in September, following our students’ excellent A-level results last week, and wish every one of them well, whatever their future.

