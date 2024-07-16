The Weald School's sponsored walk success

Every year The Weald School raises money for our Classrooms for Kenya charity by walking 10 miles around our beautiful rural locality.

More than 1,000 students and 100 members of staff took part in this fantastic challenge.

This year was no exception, and we're hugely proud to announce that we've raised over £18,657! All of this money goes to our school charity.

Each July, a group of sixth formers and staff travel to Kitale, Kenya and get stuck in with the local communities building classrooms in remote villages where otherwise children would have to learn outside.

Our students walking through our beautiful rural countryside.Our students walking through our beautiful rural countryside.
The Year 12 students going on the trip have run bake sales, sold cold drinks, completed bike rides, quizzes and performed other good deeds in the community to raise this money. All money raised goes towards the building materials and costs.

"Just another successful event organised by The Weald School, where we look to develop our students as a whole, by providing them with a community to be part of and opportunity to grow."

We'd like to express our heartfelt thanks to all families and friends who have supported our fantastic students.

