The weather stayed fine for this year's Potfest Southeast - more than just a festival of pots!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Potfest Southeast 2025 was held from April 25 to April 27 in the grounds of Glynde Place.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Potfest is much more than just a festival of pots.

Over one hundred ceramicists from all over the United Kingdom and a few from further afield displayed an impressive array of contemporary work in marquees spread throughout the grounds.

There were demonstrations every day as well as raku firings over the weekend.

Local food and drinks were available, and a string quartet played a medley of popular tunes to provide the finishing touch to the proceedings.