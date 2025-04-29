The weather stayed fine for this year's Potfest Southeast - more than just a festival of pots!
Potfest Southeast 2025 was held from April 25 to April 27 in the grounds of Glynde Place.
Potfest is much more than just a festival of pots.
Over one hundred ceramicists from all over the United Kingdom and a few from further afield displayed an impressive array of contemporary work in marquees spread throughout the grounds.
There were demonstrations every day as well as raku firings over the weekend.
Local food and drinks were available, and a string quartet played a medley of popular tunes to provide the finishing touch to the proceedings.