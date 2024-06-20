The Woodgate Café and Community Hub celebrates a year of trading!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Woodgate Café and Community Hub in Pease Pottage has been open for an entire year. St Catherine’s Hospice, who run the Hub, are celebrating a wonderful first year of being part of the community.

The Woodgate Hub helps fund the care that the hospice provides to local families facing death and loss.

Since June 2023, the café’s loyal customers have drunk more than 17,000 coffees, and they’ve got a clear favourite coffee with 6,500 of these drinks being lattes. They’ve also bought more than 5,000 cups of tea and 2,800 mochas and hot chocolates.

Petra Kimber (second left) and Emma Law (right) with some of the Woodgate team.

As well as indulging in the Hub’s popular range of hot drinks, customers have enjoyed the delicious light bites and snacks on offer too, and in the past year they have enjoyed more than 4,800 paninis.

The café has become renowned for its homemade sweet and savoury treats, and the Pastry Chef has certainly been kept busy because visitors have demolished a staggering 16,800 cakes, pastries, and scones since the Hub opened.

Petra Kimber, Pastry Chef, said:

“It’s a real pleasure to share my special bakes with our community. I really enjoy coming up with new and exciting creations for everyone to try – including gluten and dairy free options – as well as making fun themed cakes for different festivals and occasions. It makes me incredibly proud knowing that we’re raising vital funds for the hospice.”

Emma Law, Café and Community Hub Manager, said:

“We absolutely love being part of the community and are incredibly grateful for the warm welcome we have received from our neighbours since we opened. The Hub has become a busy, bustling place and it’s been wonderful to welcome visitors to our café and see lots of community groups, clubs, and parties using our meeting rooms. We look forward to seeing where next year takes us and can’t wait to welcome even more new faces through our doors.”