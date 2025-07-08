There was plenty of good cheer at Hadlow Down Fete despite the downpour

Star of the show was young Cordelia Le-Fleming who performed her 'Picking Blackberries' dance (from her ballet exam syllabus) in the centre of a soaking arena. Cordelia, a pupil of local academy Balletbesque, achieved a Distinction in her recent Grade 1 ballet exam. She danced all alone and her performance was met with applause and cheers of encouragement. Kellie McDowell from Balletbesque said: "We were incredibly proud of her. Not many youngsters would have had the courage to go out into the arena, let alone in the pouring rain. She was inspirational."

Given the weather, the most popular spot on the day was the main marquee with a tea tent at one end and a bar at the other. The interior - a riot of oversized lampshades, wild flowers and acres of bunting - was decorated by professional event stylist Sarah Prall. Organiser Gill Terry said: "Sarah is a genius at creating an almost magical environment. We are so lucky to have her."

Gill and her fellow organisers had planned for all types of weather so most activities were under cover. A team from St Mark's School, Hadlow Down were on hand to promote their Ofsted 'Good in all areas' village primary and keep young visitors to the fete amused.

Another attraction for youngsters was a 'Teddy Bears' Picnic' tent complete with teepee and lines of handholding bears strung along the ceiling. There were dozens of stalls selling everything from clothes and fabrics to bee products and hand-made soaps. The Jam Lady was going great guns with her home-made preserves - she's a regular at most outdoor events now and simply doesn't notice the rain.

Unsurprisingly, given the weather, Hook a Duck was a popular attraction, more difficult than it sounds although it presented few problems to visiting toddlers. Someone in Hadlow Down understands that young children love causing a bit of havoc, so the plate-smashing stall was greeted with enthusiasm by a surprisingly young - and accurate - team of throwers.

Chopping wood is not usually an activity favoured by parents, but carefully supervised children tried their hand at creating kindling and larger logs for the fireplace. This activity was monitored by volunteers from neighbouring Wilderness Wood who know a thing or two about dealing with chunks of timber.

Hadlow Down is the home of Tinkers Park and the park owners had lent three of their finest steam driven engines for the day. Steam was in the forefront too at a thrilling model railway where children could ride along a track behind the driver - trains were not delayed by slippery leaves, snow or rails buckled by the heat!

A team from Buxted Bonfire Society helped raise money for the many charities they represent and popular auto repair shop, The Car Clinic in Little London proved a popular stopping off point for families touring the arena.

If tea and cakes didn't do it for some, then burgers and hot dogs certainly did. The barbecue area, thankfully under cover, dispensed delicious hot stuff to visitors whose appetites demanded some tasty protein as well as carbohydrates.

The fete is run by a committee made up of enthusiastic village residents, dedicated to coordinating and running the fun event which aims to raise money for community projects. These include local clubs, societies and charities. There was a grand raffle, traditional games and a prize draw.

Gill Terry said: "We looked at the weather forecast weeks ago, sunshine and record-breaking temperatures all week. Then Saturday dawned and we realised the rain our farmers had been praying for was on its way. But we were determined to continue and our wonderful volunteers certainly put on a magnificent show. Thank you to all - whether you helped, or just came!"

1 . The tea tent was very popular The tea tent was very popular Photo: SK

2 . Happy smiles in spite of the rain aboard the mini steam engine Happy smiles in spite of the rain aboard the mini steam engine Photo: SK

3 . Fred from TLB Magic Fred from TLB Magic Photo: SK