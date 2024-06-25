There's something strange going on in Colgate

By Steve GarleyContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 09:43 BST
There is something strange going on in Colgate! ....images, animals, people, even a baby on the roof.

That can only mean one thing - Colgate’s annual scarecrow competition is in full swing.

There are all manner of different entrants arriving around the centre of the village.

Sitting on a wall outside the Village Hall you can find Humpty Dumpty. The competition will continue until Sunday where judging will take place during the Fete.

Humpty in Colgate.Humpty in Colgate.
This Colgate Village Fete promises to be the biggest yet. It starts at 1pm on Sunday, June 30 and includes lots of new things for children including a bouncy castle and obstacle course, face painting, magician and candy floss.

There is lots for adults too - cream teas, barbecue, bar, tombola, plant stall, raffle and auction to mention a few.

Music is provided by the Toons. Entrance is £1 for adults 50 p for children. All proceeds will go towards Colgate Community Park restoration project.

