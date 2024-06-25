There's something strange going on in Colgate
and live on Freeview channel 276
That can only mean one thing - Colgate’s annual scarecrow competition is in full swing.
There are all manner of different entrants arriving around the centre of the village.
Sitting on a wall outside the Village Hall you can find Humpty Dumpty. The competition will continue until Sunday where judging will take place during the Fete.
This Colgate Village Fete promises to be the biggest yet. It starts at 1pm on Sunday, June 30 and includes lots of new things for children including a bouncy castle and obstacle course, face painting, magician and candy floss.
There is lots for adults too - cream teas, barbecue, bar, tombola, plant stall, raffle and auction to mention a few.
Music is provided by the Toons. Entrance is £1 for adults 50 p for children. All proceeds will go towards Colgate Community Park restoration project.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.