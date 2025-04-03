“They’re so soft!” – Hove care home residents welcome baby chicks
Eventually, after much anticipation, they were able to watch the baby chicks hatch from their eggs. The residents were delighted to meet and stroke the affectionate animals, which eagerly explored their surroundings with the natural curiosity of most newborn creatures.
Taking part in this activity, resident Rex said: “Oh, my little cuties – they’re so soft!” Resident Rhoda held one of the ducklings and said with amazement: “Oh my goodness. How clever is nature. What a darling!” Meanwhile, resident Jack smiled and added: “They have grown so quickly, and are so very curious.”
Activities Coordinator Rachel said: “Residents have had the chance to feel the chicks’ soft feathers, a particularly delightful experience for those who have a visual impairment. These baby chicks have brought a sense of joy and calmness, which is fantastic for the residents’ mental health and wellbeing.”
RMBI Care Co. Barford Court, in Hove, is run by RMBI Care Co., is part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. For more information, please visit: http://www.rmbi.org.uk/