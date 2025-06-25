Thieves steal charity bucket – But GoodOaks Memory Café and “Go-Ro” effort refuse to be derailed

The GO! Team at GoodOaks Homecare, based on Newland Road in Worthing, was devastated to discover their office had been broken into during the early hours of Wednesday 25 June. Thieves stole a yellow charity bucket containing donations collected as part of their ambitious “Go-Ro” fundraising challenge.

Despite the shock and disappointment, staff pressed on with the day’s scheduled Memory Café, a regular community event offering support to those affected by dementia. With the full backing of local residents and visitors, the café went ahead as planned — a powerful show of resilience in the face of adversity.

“This will not deter us,” said Jac Cook, Registered Manager at Good Oaks Homecare. “If anything, it has made us even more determined to succeed and to reach our £20,000 target.”

The Go-Row challenge is an epic mission to row the 17.5 million metres from the Good Oaks office in Worthing to the Wicking Dementia Centre in Tasmania, Australia. The effort aims to raise vital funds for Dementia UK and local hospice St Barnabas. The team had just completed 750,000 metres when the theft occurred.

“People living with dementia don’t get a day off — and nor will we,” said Rose Dale, a dedicated member of the Go-Row team. “This is just a setback. We’re rowing every day, and we’re determined to finish what we started.”

The team extends their heartfelt thanks to the community for its support — both in rallying behind the Mo’s Memory Café and in helping to keep the Go-Ro challenge alive. They encourage everyone to get involved by either rowing and donating their distance at the office or by contributing to the fundraiser online.

Get Involved:

🏃‍♀️ Join the Row: Call the Row Room 01903 629270 or pop into the GoodOaks Office

72 Newland Road, Worthin BN11 1LB

💷 Donate Online: Visit our Just Giving page

Scan the QR Code

Together, we row for change.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Drew

GoRo Team

07788 249875

https://www.goodoakshomecare.co.uk/sussex-south/

1 . Contributed Thieves broke smashed the door down before running away with the Donation Bucket Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed To make a donation scan here Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Raising much needed funds for St Barnabas Hospice and DementiaUK Photo: Submitted