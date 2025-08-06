THINKCAMP for young adults with learning disabilities

This is the 6th year of our THINKCAMP on 15th, 16th and 17th August, a big thanks to The Apuldram Centre who have enabled us to host this event year after year and give everyone the opportunity to have a laughter filled weekend. We celebrate in coming together offering different activities including Pilates, Sound Baths, Stopgap, who run an all inclusive dance session, Story Massage and not forgetting a visit from our friends Darius and Daniel who are the heart and soul of physical activity. Our families also enjoy taking part in an art workshop leading to a lantern procession under the stars with lots of singing and jovolity. Friday evening we all tuck into a delicious Paella with a wonderful array of salads followed by Karaoke which is loved by our young adults. Fish 'n' chips on Saturday night is a firm favourite with a lively disco, DJ Sam, a THINK18 member, will be playing the decks.

If thats not all, we put aside some time for some star gazing and hot chocolate before retiring to our tents.

A huge thanks to Chichester District Grant who have helped fund this event making it more affordable to our families. Also an extended thanks to all our volunteers who make this possible.

If you want to find out more contact [email protected]. We have Friday or Saturday day tickets for those who are a little more sceptical of braving camping.

It is a joyous, memorable weekend, whether rain or shine it is a chance to be oneself, in a safe supported environment and have fun . In the essence of our slogan it says: Yes I Can!

1 . Contributed Sound Bath Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Water Pistols Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Art Workshop Photo: Submitted