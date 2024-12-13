This Christmas give the gift of hope: Chichester charity appeal

Imagine a Christmas without a home. For 300,000 people in the UK, this is a harsh reality. Invisible struggles require visible support. At Stonepillow, we are committed to ensuring everyone has access to warmth, dignity, and hope — especially during the festive season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past year, we’ve supported more than 1,000 individuals, with 795 accessing life-changing services through our Day Hubs in Chichester and Bognor Regis.

Our Day Hubs are lifelines, providing:

Hot meals: to ease hunger.

Invisible Struggles Require Visible Support

Warm clothing: to shield from the cold.

Hygiene facilities: to restore dignity.

Compassionate support: to help people move beyond homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It costs £495 per day to keep each Day Hub open, delivering the vital services that save and transform lives. But we can’t do it without your help.

Invisible Struggles Require Visible Support

Your generosity can make all the difference. Whether it’s a one-time gift or a monthly pledge, your support will provide life-changing assistance to those who need it most.

This Christmas, make your compassion count. Visit our website to donate: Stonepillow.org.uk/donate

Together, we can bring light, warmth, and hope to those experiencing homelessness.