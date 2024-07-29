This Conservation Day Sussex charity International Animal Rescue has a lot to shout about

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To mark World Conservation Day (July 28), we wanted to share the data from International Animal 'Rescue's (IAR) Impact Report.

IAR's holistic conservation programme, IARconserves, delivers a real and lasting benefit to nature, communities, and the environment. From orangutan births in the wild and 770 animal releases to the protection of over 300,000 Hectares of forest.

We've witnessed:

Budi, an orangutan that captured the hearts of social media followers, was rescued from a chicken coop and, after eight long years of rehabilitation, was returned to the wild.

The Incredible Power of Mama, The first-ever 96-strong female firefighting team in Borneo.

Empowering communities in the heart of Borneo, communities living on the forest edge

Rescue and release, with more than 770 animals released across Indonesia, 565 animal species protected in the Batutegi forest

Conservation and habitat: Over 300,000 hectares of forest are protected through the IARconserves programme.

Through the protection of deep peat swamp forest habitats, 70m tonnes CO2e of greenhouse gas emissions have been prevented.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International Animal Rescue.

Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue and its IARconserves Programme, said: "As we reflect on the impact of our conservation efforts this World Conservation Day, it's evident that our holistic approach is making a substantial difference. We are achieving tangible and sustainable results through dedicated collaboration with communities and rigorous implementation of tailored initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Let us continue to amplify our impact and forge a brighter future for people, wildlife, and the environment."

Dr Karmele Llano Sanchez, Programme Director of YIARI, IAR's implementation partner for IARconserves in Indonesia, added: "The journey of The Power of Mama exemplifies the transformative power of grassroots initiatives and collective action in wildlife conservation.

"These remarkable women are safeguarding forests, challenging gender norms, inspiring change, and building resilient communities. Their dedication is a testament to local engagement's crucial role in achieving lasting conservation outcomes."