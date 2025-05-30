This Volunteers’ Week, Dogs Trust Shoreham celebrates hard-working volunteers and appeals for others to join

Dogs Trust Shoreham is marking Volunteers’ Week (2 - 8 June) by celebrating the incredible impact of its volunteers, and appealing for others to get involved.

Every year, Volunteers’ Week enables the charity to shine a spotlight on the vital role volunteers play and to say thank you to those hard-working individuals. Dogs Trust currently has 3,800 volunteers and 622 foster carers supporting its work in a wide variety of different roles. From caring for dogs in rehoming centres to helping in charity shops and providing foster homes for dogs in need, there’s something for every dog lover to get involved with.

Dogs Trust welcomes volunteers from all walks of life - anyone over 18 years old with a positive attitude and a love for dogs would be a great fit. Whether fresh out of college, working part-time, or enjoying retirement, there’s a role at Dogs Trust. No previous experience is required.

One of the incredible volunteers at Dogs Trust Shoreham is Stephen Biles, a Canine Assistant Volunteer. He says, “I volunteer three hours a week each Wednesday, cleaning kennels and replacing blankets and toys. I could have asked to walk the dogs, but I felt that I am put to better use doing some of the less glamorous aspects of the job.”

He continued, “I feel so very appreciated by the staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham. Everyone there has made me feel so welcome. I have been volunteering for just over a year now and hope to continue for a long time to come.”

Volunteering is a great way to meet people, learn new skills and give something back, all while making a genuine difference to the lives of dogs in need.

To find out more information, view details of current vacancies or to apply to be a volunteer at Dogs Trust, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/volunteering.