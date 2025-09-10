Thoughtful Hailsham youngsters raise more than £750 for charity

Two kind Hailsham youngsters who make their own bracelets have raised more than £750 for St Wilfrid's Hospice.

Ten-year-old Sophia wanted to raise money for the charity after her great aunty was looked after by a hospice in Sunderland. She came up with the idea of making bead bracelets, and, together with brother Eddie, aged six, has now made more than 300. They sell them for £1 to £2 at fetes, markets, to friends and family, and at the St Wilfrid's shops in Hailsham and Terminus Road, Eastbourne.

Sophia said: “My Great Aunty Tracy was looked after at a hospice, and we wanted to pay it forward and do something for another hospice. It takes about three minutes to make each bracelet as I’ve got an amazing gadget that spins the beads around.”

Proud mum, Jodi, said: “We were all close to Tracy, and when she was poorly Sophia asked what we could do to help. Tracy was happy in her hospice, so we researched hospices near to us and saw what St Wilfrid’s do and felt we wanted to raise money for them.

Kayleigh and Claire from St Wilfrid’s present Sophia and Eddie with a certificate of thanks

“Sophia decided to make some bracelets, Eddie joined in, and it’s grown from there. Friends and family have been very generous, paying more for the bracelets than the asking prices. St Wilfrid’s is a wonderful place and I’m so pleased that the children are able to raise funds for such a great cause.”

In recognition of Sophia and Eddie’s efforts, Claire Phillips from the St Wilfrid’s Retail Team invited the children to the hospice. She said: “We are all so impressed at Sophia and Eddie’s fantastic fundraising efforts. We showed them around the public areas of the hospice, shared refreshments in the café and introduced them to members of our fundraising and nursing teams, who were also keen to say thank you. Every penny raised for us makes a difference.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.