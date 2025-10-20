Thouryatrika 2025 – Worthing welcomes a celebration of Indian art forms
Audiences can look forward to an evening of exquisite artistry — from the grace of Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam, to the rhythm and storytelling of Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Kathakali, alongside soulful Indian classical singing and instrumental performances.
Born from a shared passion among a group of like-minded individuals, Thouryatrika aims to promote unity, cultural understanding, and the timeless traditions of India through its classical art forms. Each performance weaves together movement, music, and emotion, offering both Indian and British audiences a glimpse into one of the world’s oldest artistic traditions.
Come and be part of this inspiring celebration of rhythm, expression, and heritage — right here on the south coast.
Reserve your seats now at thouryatrika.com
and join us for an unforgettable evening of culture and community.