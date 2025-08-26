Thousands attend Festival of Transport at Hellingly

Thousands made the trip, several to put up tents or sleep in their caravans for the holiday while others arrived to put their own classic cars and bikes on display.

On show were vehicles of every vintage and design, ranging from ground-covering beauties with fins that would surely make America Great Again, to neat and pastel-coloured Fiats and Morris Minors, hot-footing it from Tinkers Park, Hadlow Down the weekend before.

In terms of sheer size and scale, a selection of steam-driven tractors and road rollers took the honours while their little cousins, steam saws, log splitters and animal feed grinders were also hard at work in front of dozens of admirers.

Vintage buses, many with their destinations emblazoned in front and behind, toured the showground. Meanwhile young visitors enjoyed a traditional fairground complete with vividly painted 'gallopers' and a mini steam train ride.

There were military vehicles, motor bikes and a good range of agricultural equipment, much of it still put to good use on local farms.

Colin Chambers from Cross in Hand brought along his 1904 Humber Olympia. His family has owned it for 70 years. It was owned by WWI poet Siegfried Sassoon until 1948 when it was purchased by Colin's father from the Sassoon family in Kent. This unique method of transportation involved a petrol-engined and sturdy motor-bike with a comfortable chaise fitted to the front, where an Edwardian lady would sit in comfort with enough space to spread out her skirt or be accompanied by her lapdog.

The sun shone throughout the show with temperatures recorded into the 30s. Figures show it was the best attended show to date and hopes are high for its 50th anniversary in 2026.

1 . Helen and Glenn Kingham with a 1924 replica Grand Prix car Helen and Glenn Kingham with a 1924 replica Grand Prix car Photo: SK

2 . Colin Chandler from Cross in Hand with his Humber Olympia 1904 Colin Chandler from Cross in Hand with his Humber Olympia 1904 Photo: SK

3 . Clive Gould from Herstmonceux with Timkers Park’s ‘Jolly’ 5,speed steam tractor Clive Gould from Herstmonceux with Timkers Park’s ‘Jolly’ 5,speed steam tractor Photo: SK