Thousands benefit from £10.6m power upgrade between Worthing and Steyning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £10.6 million electricity infrastructure upgrade has increased the resilience of electricity supplies for thousands of homes and businesses in Worthing and Steyning areas.

UK Power Networks has completed work to install and energise a new electricity cable between the towns, replacing existing equipment. The cabling is part of the essential electricity network, which delivers power supplies to heat and light homes and businesses and power Electric Vehicles and heat pumps.

The team used an existing underground electricity pipeline to carry the new cabling, minimising the need for roadworks along the majority of the 9.5km route. Excavations were made at intervals along the route to pull through and connect the cables. The route included parts of Steyning, the South Downs, Sompting and Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby Suseela, capital programme manager at UK Power Networks, said: “This investment has increased network resilience for homes and businesses across the Steyning and Worthing areas using an existing cable pipeline to reduce the local impact.

UK Power Networks’ lead field engineer, Peter Dean, on site with a cross section of the new cable.

“The project will deliver long-term benefits for local residents, helping us maintain safe and reliable electricity supplies to these areas into the future.”

The cabling, which carries electricity between substations at 132,000-volts, supports the delivery of electricity supplies to approximately 95,000 local homes and businesses.

The project is part of approximately £800 million UK Power Networks is investing in the electricity network across the South East, London and East of England this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From schools to hospitals, water supplies to railway stations, the electricity network serves more than 8.5 million homes and businesses via the company’s cables and substations.