Thousands celebrate Easter at Saint Hill’s spectacular Community Egg Hunt

Guests from Sussex, Surrey, Kent, the Midlands, and even Devon were warmly welcomed by a whimsical cast of characters including the Easter Bunny, Belle, Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear, Elsa and Anna, the Gruffalo, and many more. With over 40,000 Easter eggs hidden across the rolling 60-acre estate, children of all ages took part in seven different hunts throughout the day.

The biggest hunt kicked off at 1:30pm, when more than 2,000 eager participants dashed across the fields in a joyful flurry. Additional age-grouped hunts followed, along with an all-day roaming hunt for those who wanted to explore at their own pace.

But the day offered far more than eggs. Families enjoyed a funfair-style extravaganza including donkey rides, a petting zoo, seven bouncy castles, bungy trampolines, sack races, a land train, kite flying, and even pillow fights. Indoors, Saint Hill’s Great Hall was a hub of activity with arts and crafts, a bustling photo booth, and soft play for the little ones.

No child left empty-handed. For those who didn’t collect many eggs, volunteers happily “topped up” baskets on departure, with some children even choosing to share their eggs with new friends. “It’s the best Easter Egg Hunt we’ve ever been to!” said one mum of two. Others praised the friendly atmosphere, beautiful setting, and the sheer variety of activities available.

Families left smiling, full of gratitude and already asking about the next event. “It’s really worth the two-hour drive,” said one visitor. “It’s so peaceful, safe, and welcoming.”

Event organiser Mathilde Jansson said: “It’s been a wonderful day, full of joyful activities and happy faces. We love putting on these events and sharing our beautiful Saint Hill grounds with the community. A big thank you to our volunteers and the families who joined us – you made the day so special.”

To find out more about upcoming events at Saint Hill, visit saint-hill.uk or search for “Saint Hill, Church of Scientology” on Eventbrite.

