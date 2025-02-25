Thousands enjoy laser light shows in Chichester

Thousands of people enjoyed colourful, fun and free entertainment when spectacular laser light shows returned to Chichester Canal Basin on Friday and Saturday night.

The shows were organised by Chichester District Council in partnership with the Chichester Canal Trust, using grants from the UK Government, secured by the council.

This year’s shows featured a new immersive water screen projecting popular film clips, choreographed to music and laser lights. The earlier displays focused on Disney films, while the later shows featured movie blockbusters.

Before each show people could enjoy a variety of delicious refreshments thanks to a selection of local food and drink vendors. The event had a real family feel thanks to a Jade Knights from Fire Knights Circus and Nick Cook from NC Circus who entertained the crowds with their glowing roaming displays while youngsters could also have a go on a roundabout ride.

“It was an amazing weekend, and I’d like to thank everyone who turned out to watch, especially all those who came and got rather soaked in the rain and wind on the Friday,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth, Economy, Licensing, Communications, and Events at Chichester District Council. “The difficult weather conditions on Friday meant that the resolution on the water screen was not as sharp as it was on Saturday, but we still hope that people had an enjoyable evening. When planning these free events, it’s very challenging to accommodate everyone’s preferences, but we endeavour to always bring something unique and exciting for all ages groups.

“This is the third year we’ve held these laser shows at the canal basin and each year we’ve tried to do something different which is why we introduced the water screen, and ahead of next year’s events we are keen to hear people’s thoughts and suggestions about what we offer.

“I’d really like to give a big thank you to the team at local business Showmen Events who did a fantastic job with putting the light show and music together. I’d also like to thank the local community and the emergency services for helping us to make the event happen along with the amazing volunteers at Chichester Canal Trust for their help marshalling and keeping everyone safe on the night.

“This event was also an opportunity to help raise funds for the Canal Trust, which does such an amazing job looking after this area. Also, thank you to members of the Rotary Club of Chichester for help with fundraising and to everyone who gave a donation on the evening.”

Dorothy Cox, Chichester Canal Trust Trustee, said: " The laser shows were so exciting and successful - thank you to organisers Chichester District Council, who were supported by our canal volunteers, and the Rotary Club. It was great to see so many people enjoying the spectacle of the fantastic music and visuals – Showmen Events lived up their name!”

Cllr Desai added: “Across both the Petworth and Chichester events around 15,000 people saw the shows, and it was wonderful to see so many people of all ages and we’ve also received some really good comments and feedback.

“As a council we stage these events in line with our events strategy as a way to help boost the local economy and bring our communities together. Our aim is to work with existing venues and spaces across the area to help bring something different and inclusive in order to showcase the whole of our wonderful district.”

Public comments included:

“It was absolutely amazing and definitely worth going. Thank you to Chichester District Council and Chichester Canal for an amazing event definitely will be back if this is on next year, both my children loved it very much.”

“Aww thank you to everyone who helped make it happen, the kids had a great time. Great having all the food and drinks vendors too.”

People are encouraged to provide their feedback about the event by filling in a short survey at letstalk.chichester.gov.uk/chichesterlaserlightshow/participate

Members of the public can also share their pictures at: app.snapsea.io/p/link/chichester-laser-light-shows-2025

To keep up-to-date about Chichester District Council-led events people are encouraged to sign up to the council’s email newsletter, Initiatives+, at: chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts