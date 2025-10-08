Thousands head to Sussex pumpkin fields for Halloween fun and lessons on British food and farming

Pumpkin picking has become a ‘must-do’ autumn activity for many, and farms across Sussex are now opening to thousands of visitors looking to experience some Halloween-themed family fun.

For mixed farmer Caroline Harriott, who runs Sompting Pumpkins at the foot of the South Downs National Park, in West Sussex, pumpkin picking season is always a great opportunity for the public to learn about British food and farming.

The NFU West Sussex Council Representative said: “We have been growing pumpkins as part of our farm rotation for several years.

“We have a great location for it, and our pumpkin picking events are very popular with the public.

“For me it is great to get the public out on farm to learn about where their food comes from.

“The pumpkins that are left over here either go to local soup kitchens or are eaten by the cattle – it is all very much part of the rotation here.”

Sompting Pumpkins opened its gates for the pumpkin picking season last weekend.

The farm will open on the weekends of October 11-12 and October 18-19 and from Saturday, October 25 until Friday, October 31 with gates opening at 10am and closing at 4pm, with last entry at 3.30pm.

Entry is free and people can enjoy tractor and trailer rides, face painting, craft activities and local food and drink, including pumpkin-flavoured ice cream, pumpkin lattes and pumpkin-topped pizzas, with more information and updates available on Sompting Pumpkins social media.

The NFU said the driest spring in more than 100 years meant it was a tough growing season for many across the country this year, but growers have continued to work hard to ensure plentiful supplies of pumpkins in the run up to Halloween.

Caroline said: “We have had a good pumpkin harvest this year.

“The dry spring did cause some concerns but fortunately we had some scattered showers every week for four weeks and some heavy rain in mid-August.

“We have plenty of pumpkins of all shapes, colours and sizes here.”

Many farms across the county and the East will welcome thousands of visitors this autumn looking to pick pumpkins and other regional produce and further details can be found on farm websites as the autumn pick your own season gets into full swing.