Thousands of Mini enthusiasts to converge on the South East over August Bank Holiday

Minis old and new will roll into the Sussex countryside this summer when the International Mini Meeting (IMM) rolls into town for a four-day celebration of the much-loved British classic.

The IMM returns to Britain this August Bank Holiday (21–25 August), bringing with it hundreds of the iconic British cars and fans from across the world.

Held in a different country each year, the IMM only comes to the UK once every five years. IMM 2025 also marks 66 years since the first Mini was produced at Cowley in Oxford, cementing its place as one of Britain’s most beloved motoring icons.

This year’s location is Laughton Showground in East Sussex, chosen for its accessibility and stunning views of the South Downs – a picture-perfect backdrop for the festival’s renowned Mini convoy drive-out.

Minis on the move

The four-day event attracts owners of classic and modern Minis not just from the UK but overseas too. Confirmed so far are enthusiasts from Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Hungary, Slovenia and Turkey – many of whom will bring their Minis with them. Others are travelling from much further afield, including Hong Kong, Japan, USA and Australia.

One of the event organisers, Roger Agate said: “We’re thrilled to bring IMM 2025 to Sussex for the first time. We can’t wait to show off this beautiful corner of the country to our international guests and celebrate 66 years of this incredible car.”

Sponsored by Mini UK and Mini Sport, IMM 2025 offers far more than just a car show. The packed programme includes vehicle displays, quirky competitions like ‘loudest horn’ and ‘loudest exhaust’, club games, and the always-popular rocker cover racing – where old Mini engine parts are creatively transformed into racing vehicles.

Evenings feature live music and DJ sets, including a headline performance from Rick Parfitt Jnr and his band, and a Saturday night fancy dress party with a Mods and Rockers theme.

Minis in the Sussex lanes

IMM 2025 is open to all, not just Mini owners. It’s family-friendly, with a dedicated children’s activity zone and plenty to entertain motoring fans of all ages.

Visitors can come and go from the festival as often as they like, providing the opportunity to explore the local area, wine estates, historic houses, castles, beautiful countryside and family days out.

Tickets for the full four-day festival – including camping and access to all events – are £160 per person, with under-16s going free. Early bookings before 30 June include a Welcome Pack. Day tickets for Sunday are available at £25 per person.

Roger added: “Whether you own a Mini or just have a soft spot for them, IMM 2025 is going to be a weekend to remember. Everyone’s welcome - it’s all about having fun and celebrating a British motoring legend.”

The event is strictly non-profit, with surplus funds donated to charity.

For full details and to book tickets, visit: www.imm2025.org