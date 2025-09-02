Thousands of visitors enjoyed Cowdray’s Maize Maze this summer

Cowdray’s Maize Maze has been open through-out August with over 12,000 visitors enjoying everything the maze has to offer including stamp trails, a giant sunflower and wildflower picking patch as well as plenty of other entertainment for adults and children.

After hosting a variety of events including Sip and Snip Evenings, The Harvest Hoe Down and the Open-Air Cinema Weekend alongside being open seven days a week for visits, the Maize Maze closed on Sunday 31st August.

Located on the Cowdray Estate, overlooking Lawns polo fields and Cowdray Ruins, the maze was planted over two hectares, and had a wild west themed design. In addition to exploring the maze, visitors enjoyed refreshments from the Cowdray Maize Café which could be enjoyed in a marque overlooking the views.

The project was overseen by Nick McDonald, the Estate’s Land and Environment Manager, who worked with a Cowdray team including Head of Farming Barney Tremaine, whose team have been instrumental in the project.

Entrance to Cowdray's Maize Maze 2025

“This year’s Maize Maze has been a resounding success, and we were very pleased that the sun shone through-out a lot of August.” said Nick.

“We were delighted to welcome people from far and wide who not only explored the maize but also enjoyed everything that Cowdray and Midhurst has to offer. Thank you to everyone involved for making the third year of Cowdray’s Maize Maze such a success.”