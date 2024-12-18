Thousands of visitors make East Preston Christmas Tree Festival a sparkling success

A record number of people flocked to the much-anticipated Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s church, East Preston last weekend, helping to raise £1000s towards the upkeep of the Grade I listed building, which is mentioned in the Domesday Book.

This fifth staging of the event saw dozens of festive firs line the aisles, uniquely decorated by local businesses and organisations - from estate agents to plumbers to youth groups - all of whom had gone to enormous lengths to make their twinkling trees stand out.

When visitors weren’t admiring the arboreal delights, they were sampling the edible treats in the festival’s pop-up café, including around 50 donated cakes, dozens of mince pies and gallons of homemade soup.

Visitors - nearly 2,500 over three days - were encouraged to vote for their favourite tree.

“Wooden Tops” by the Men In Sheds landed first prize, closely followed by the tree decorated by the three WI groups in East Preston, while Funtastic Futures secured third place with their tinsel-tastic creation.

There were hundreds of other winners at the tombola stall, plus several lucky ticket holders scooped the Grand Draw prizes.

Kevin Hill, in his debut year as Chair of the Christmas Tree Festival, said: “The event exceeded all expectations with our best-ever number of visitors. Planning it takes the whole year and requires a huge effort from a dedicated team, but seeing so many people from the village and far beyond enjoy themselves made it all worth it!"

Residents from local care homes were able to view the trees exclusively last Thursday afternoon and then the festival kicked off officially with the “Big Switch-On,” performed by Lucie Schlich, the local schoolgirl who had won a competition to design a poster for the festival.

During the weekend choirs from East Preston Infant and Junior Schools entertained visitors, and Father Christmas even popped in.

The whole event wrapped up with a carol service attended by more than 150 people.

Although the festival is now over, the church is very much open over Christmas and all are welcome to attend services in this much-loved medieval church in Vicarage Lane.

Nine Lessons & Carols is on Sunday, December 22 at 6pm; Crib Service at 3pm and Midnight Mass at 11.30pm, both on Christmas Eve; Christmas Day Mass at 10am.