Three Forts Challenge returns triumphant: over 650 runners and 66 dogs conquer the Downs for charity

By Paul Sandell
Contributor
Published 14th May 2025, 11:53 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 11:56 BST
Sunshine, stamina, and a sea of support set the stage for the triumphant return of the Three Forts Challenge on Sunday 4th May 2025. Nearly 700 runners - accompanied by 66 spirited dogs - took on the challenge across three race distances: a full marathon, half marathon, and a scenic 5-mile trail run.

This year marked a landmark moment for the event with the introduction of a brand-new route starting and finishing at Lancing Manor Leisure Centre. The change was met with enthusiasm from participants and supporters alike, offering improved access and showcasing the spectacular views of the South Downs.

Jointly organised by South Downs Leisure and the Rotary Clubs of Worthing, Lancing, and Shoreham, the Three Forts Challenge has once again proven itself as a flagship community event. Beyond the athletic achievements, the day had a deeper purpose: raising vital funds for Ferring Country Centre, a local charity that supports people with learning disabilities through therapeutic animal care, horticulture, and riding programmes.

The day’s success was all the more meaningful given its overlap with the return of Worthing RunFest, which chose to stage its event on the same day. Yet in the face of this scheduling clash, the Three Forts Challenge not only held its ground, it flourished. “This was a true show of community spirit,” said one organiser. “Our runners came not just for the race, but for the cause, and they made it unforgettable.”

A heartwarming highlight was the turnout of 66 dogs, joining their human companions on the trail with boundless enthusiasm, further reinforcing the event’s reputation as inclusive, welcoming, and fun for the whole family.

Celebrating the Champions of 2025

From determined first-timers to seasoned veterans, every participant had a story—but some crossed the finish line in truly exceptional fashion:

  • 🏃‍♂️ Male Marathon ChampionJonathan Tyler
  • 🏃‍♀️ Female Marathon WinnerAlice Robinson
  • 🏃‍♂️ Veteran Male Marathon WinnerMichael Thompson
  • 🏃‍♀️ Veteran Female Marathon WinnerKath Wallek
  • 🏃‍♂️ Male Half Marathon ChampionAlexander Rawlinson
  • 🏃‍♀️ Female Half Marathon WinnerSharon Walker
  • 🏃‍♀️ Veteran Female Half Marathon WinnerGeraldine Moffat
  • 🏃‍♂️ Veteran Male Half Marathon WinnerAndrew Brown
  • 🏃‍♂️ Male 5-Mile Trail Run ChampionLuke Rickett
  • 🏃‍♀️ Female 5-Mile Trail WinnerLetitia McMullan
  • 🏃‍♀️ Veteran Female Trail WinnerCathrine Danns
  • 🏃‍♂️ Veteran Male Trail WinnerRobert Meeson

Canine Champions Steal the Show

Not to be outdone by their human counterparts, our four-legged friends also put in a heroic shift:

  • 🐾 Marathon Dog ChampsDwynwen and David
  • 🐾 Half Marathon HeroesBuddy and Matt
  • 🐾 5-Mile LegendsLemmy and Dan

With glowing feedback, smiling finishers, and funds raised for a remarkable cause, the 2025 Three Forts Challenge has carved out its place as more than just a race—it’s a tradition, a celebration, and a powerful show of what communities can achieve together.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Can’t wait to do it all again? The date is already set! The Three Forts Challenge returns on Sunday 3rd May 2026, and early bird entries are now open. Secure your place on the start line and be part of something special once again: Book now

competitors in the three forts challenge 2025

1. Contributed

competitors in the three forts challenge 2025 Photo: Submitted

2025 Three Forts Challenge Marathon Winner - Jonathan Tyler

2. Contributed

2025 Three Forts Challenge Marathon Winner - Jonathan Tyler Photo: Submitted

a runner enjoying the three forts challenge 2025

3. Contributed

a runner enjoying the three forts challenge 2025 Photo: Submitted

A competitor and their human running the three forts challenge 2025

4. Contributed

A competitor and their human running the three forts challenge 2025 Photo: Submitted

