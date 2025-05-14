Three Forts Challenge returns triumphant: over 650 runners and 66 dogs conquer the Downs for charity

This year marked a landmark moment for the event with the introduction of a brand-new route starting and finishing at Lancing Manor Leisure Centre. The change was met with enthusiasm from participants and supporters alike, offering improved access and showcasing the spectacular views of the South Downs.

Jointly organised by South Downs Leisure and the Rotary Clubs of Worthing, Lancing, and Shoreham, the Three Forts Challenge has once again proven itself as a flagship community event. Beyond the athletic achievements, the day had a deeper purpose: raising vital funds for Ferring Country Centre, a local charity that supports people with learning disabilities through therapeutic animal care, horticulture, and riding programmes.

The day’s success was all the more meaningful given its overlap with the return of Worthing RunFest, which chose to stage its event on the same day. Yet in the face of this scheduling clash, the Three Forts Challenge not only held its ground, it flourished. “This was a true show of community spirit,” said one organiser. “Our runners came not just for the race, but for the cause, and they made it unforgettable.”

A heartwarming highlight was the turnout of 66 dogs, joining their human companions on the trail with boundless enthusiasm, further reinforcing the event’s reputation as inclusive, welcoming, and fun for the whole family.

Celebrating the Champions of 2025

From determined first-timers to seasoned veterans, every participant had a story—but some crossed the finish line in truly exceptional fashion:

🏃‍♂️ Male Marathon Champion – Jonathan Tyler

🏃‍♀️ Female Marathon Winner – Alice Robinson

🏃‍♂️ Veteran Male Marathon Winner – Michael Thompson

🏃‍♀️ Veteran Female Marathon Winner – Kath Wallek

🏃‍♂️ Male Half Marathon Champion – Alexander Rawlinson

🏃‍♀️ Female Half Marathon Winner – Sharon Walker

🏃‍♀️ Veteran Female Half Marathon Winner – Geraldine Moffat

🏃‍♂️ Veteran Male Half Marathon Winner – Andrew Brown

🏃‍♂️ Male 5-Mile Trail Run Champion – Luke Rickett

🏃‍♀️ Female 5-Mile Trail Winner – Letitia McMullan

🏃‍♀️ Veteran Female Trail Winner – Cathrine Danns

🏃‍♂️ Veteran Male Trail Winner – Robert Meeson

Canine Champions Steal the Show

Not to be outdone by their human counterparts, our four-legged friends also put in a heroic shift:

🐾 Marathon Dog Champs – Dwynwen and David

🐾 Half Marathon Heroes – Buddy and Matt

🐾 5-Mile Legends – Lemmy and Dan

With glowing feedback, smiling finishers, and funds raised for a remarkable cause, the 2025 Three Forts Challenge has carved out its place as more than just a race—it’s a tradition, a celebration, and a powerful show of what communities can achieve together.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Can’t wait to do it all again? The date is already set! The Three Forts Challenge returns on Sunday 3rd May 2026, and early bird entries are now open. Secure your place on the start line and be part of something special once again: Book now

1 . Contributed competitors in the three forts challenge 2025 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed 2025 Three Forts Challenge Marathon Winner - Jonathan Tyler Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed a runner enjoying the three forts challenge 2025 Photo: Submitted