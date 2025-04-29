Triple Fox Rescues Highlights Demands on Local Wildlife Charity

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) responded to three fox rescues this morning across the county, underscoring the vital role the award-winning charity plays in protecting wildlife and public safety.

Early Morning Emergency in Sovereign Harbour

The day began with a 5:20am call to a property on Tasmania Way, Sovereign Harbour, where an adult fox was discovered collapsed in a rear garden. Rescuers Trevor Weeks and Kristy Sayer attended the scene and found the fox with pale gums and shallow breathing—a sign of critical illness. The fox was gently secured and rushed to Vets Now in Eastbourne for emergency care. Despite efforts by veterinary staff, the fox sadly passed away shortly after arrival.

Worrying Behaviour in Young Cub in Eastbourne

Later at 8:45am, WRAS responder Abbie Marsden attended a report from a concerned resident on Granville Road, Eastbourne. A young fox cub had approached the woman and allowed itself to be picked up with ease, appearing to limp. The cub was taken to WRAS’s Casualty Centre, where Veterinary Surgeon Clarissa Wu assessed it. No serious injuries were found, but staff were concerned by the cub’s overly tame behaviour, suggesting it may have been fed inappropriately by humans. WRAS warns that feeding or handling wild animals, especially young ones, can seriously jeopardize their ability to survive in the wild or lead to persecution.

Challenging Rescue in Lewes

At 11:15am, Abbie responded with fellow rescuer Thea Taylor for a difficult rescue in Priory Street, Lewes. A second fox cub had become tightly wedged between a garden wall and a greenhouse, unable to turn or escape. Using a dog grasper and patient handling, the team managed to carefully extract the cub. "It was not an easy rescue, and we had to be careful we didn't injure the cub in the process," said Thea. The cub was found to have a tail injury with fly eggs present and was admitted to WRAS’s Casualty Centre for treatment.

Today’s rescues highlight both the challenges facing local wildlife and the risks involved when rescuing them and the need for professional services like East Sussex WRAS. Similar past incidents have resulted in injuries to members of the public or worsened outcomes for the animals involved.

East Sussex WRAS, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is a community-funded charity operating 365 days a year and helping over 6,000 injured, sick, trapped, and orphaned wild animals annually. The charity relies entirely on public donations to carry out its life-saving work.

To support WRAS or learn more, visit: www.wildlifeambulance.org

1 . Contributed The Lewes cub is checked over. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Fox cub wedged between a wall and a greenhouse in Lewes. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The collapsed fox at Sovereign Harbour Eastbourne. Photo: Submitted