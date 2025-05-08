Three friends run 400+ Kilometres in Ultra Marathon Challenge for mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three friends are undertaking an extraordinary endurance challenge to raise awareness and funds for mental health charity Rethink Mental Illness running over 400 km from Swansea to Brighton in just eight days.

Reece Gayler, Toby Graves, and Oli Graves are tackling eight ultra marathons in just eight days, each one averaging over 40km per day. The trio, who began their journey in Swansea on Saturday 3rd of May, have now passed the halfway mark, with 5 ultra marathons down and 3 to go.

The ambitious challenge is not only a test of physical and mental strength, but a heartfelt mission to support those living with mental illness inspired by losing a close friend to suicide in 2024. So far, the team has raised an incredible £10,000, with donations continuing to grow daily.

“We knew this would push us to the limit,” said Reece Gayler. “But every step is worth it if it means we can help start more conversations around mental health and raise funds for a charity doing vital work.”

The team cross from Wales to England on their challenge from Swansea to Brighton

Rethink Mental Illness works to improve the lives of people affected by mental illness through services, support groups, and campaigns. The team chose the charity in recognition of the growing need for better mental health support and understanding.

The route spans some of the UK’s most scenic and challenging terrain, including crossing the Seven Bridge, through historic Bath, and on to the buzz of Brighton seafront. The trio are being supported by a very small team of volunteers providing moral support and a much need hug along the way.

“We’ve had highs and lows already,” added Toby Graves. “But knowing why we’re doing this, and the support we’re receiving, is what keeps us going.”

The team is urging the public to follow their journey on social media @UKMindOverMiles and support the cause by donating via their just giving fundraising page.

They are expected to arrive in Brighton on Saturday, where friends, family, and supporters will gather to celebrate the completion of this remarkable feat at East Brighton Golf Club.