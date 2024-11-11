Three generations of Ifield Scouts Remember the fallen

2nd Ifield Scout Group in Crawley, from our youngest member of 4 years old through to our oldest member of 84 years old gathered as one to remember all those who have died in wars and conflicts, filing St Margaret’s Church to overflowing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service was led by Revd Dominic Desouza-Campbell, where we heard a reading and a poem read by the Scouts, followed by a talk by Fr Dominic who talked about the fences we put up to stop people joining and therefore starting conflicts. Prayers were led by the youngest Squirrel Scout through the Oldest Explorer Scout.

This is the first year we have Squirrel Scouts (4 to 6 year olds) in the Group and it was great to see them participating in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service concluded with the National Anthem before the group then processing, through their poopy field the Group had made and ‘planted’, to the Ifield War memorial to join the Ifield Community for an act of remembrance.

The wreaths laid at St Margaret's Church

The act involved members of the group with a Scout leading the whole community into the two minutes silence.

The Group respected the fallen by lowering their flags throughout the two minutes silence. We finished by our lead volunteer on behalf of the Group laying our wreath at the memorial.

George, a Scout who helped at the War Memorial said, the day was special for him, being honoured to lead everyone into the two minutes silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Eatman, Deputy Group Scout Leader, felt it was great seeing the church overflowing with members, family and friends, and seeing our new youngest section Squirrels respecting the occasion.

2nd Ifield attend St Margaret's War memorial

The Group President, Brian Eastman, said The young people always amaze me with the respect they show throughout the day, and the new project of the poppy field has had a great reaction throughout the community.