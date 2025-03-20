Three Sussex friends invent innovative award-winning dog toy and partner with ethical training company to spread the word

Jo Middleton of Canine Principles, which has partnered with the Roolo to help spread the word - Animal News Agency

Three Sussex friends who created a unique dog enrichment toy have partnered with an ethical canine training course provider to help dogs all over the country.

Marketing experts and dog lovers Lee Bridges, John Allard and Rich Cruden, who live in East Sussex started their Play9 business in 2023, and created the Roolo a toy which designed to engage dogs' natural instincts through a multifaceted approach that promotes scent work, problem-solving, slow feeding, and active play.

Since then the Roolo has appeared in the media, won a national pet industry award, and been given ten out of ten by The Telegraph.

Designed in partnership with Lee's dog behaviourist wife Hannah, the pair wanted to involve Canine Principles in the story of the business, as that is where Hannah studied to become a dog expert.

And now, the partnership means that anyone taking part in a course with the company will learn all about the cleverly designed toy, which provides mental enrichment as well as exercise for dogs all over the UK.

Lee said: "Hannah had such an exceptional experience with Canine Principles so it's really a match made in heaven, they are such a brilliant ethical organisation, and understand what we are trying to achieve with the Roolo.

"Since we launched we have all these markers which make us feel like things are going in the right direction, and this is certainly one of those moments."

The Roolo is a uniquely shaped treat dispensing dog toy, which is suitable for even the most boisterous of dogs. As well as being a fun game, the toy is designed to give mental stimulation to the pet, and is perfect for times when it is not possible to go out for a long walk due to illness, injury or simply the bad weather.

Jo Middleton, owner of Canine Principles, said: "We love the Roolo and are proud to be part of this partnership. This is not just a dog toy, and helps dog owners give their pet something which really helps keep them mentally healthy and happy.

"A lot of what Canine Principles does is around behaviour and better understanding the dogs that we live alongside and care for. And this is exactly what the folks at Roolo have done when designing their product."

To find out more about Canine Principles go to www.canineprinciples.com

To find out more about the Roolo go to https://play9.co.uk