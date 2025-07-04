Three West Sussex care homes named among the UK’s best in new national index

Elderly Care Finder Lottie has announced its first-ever Top 100 Care Homes Index, celebrating outstanding care homes across the UK. This year, three care homes in West Sussex have earned national recognition for their exceptional elderly care, highlighting the region’s commitment to providing quality and compassionate support.

Among them is Angmering Grange Care Home in Littlehampton, which has been recognised as offering some of the best outdoor space not just in Sussex but across the country.

Lottie’s data-led evaluation reviewed thousands of care homes nationwide, assessing ten key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care. These include regulator ratings, enquiry response times, staff wellbeing, resident feedback, digital presence, and operational strategy.

Homes were recognised across four categories: Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact, and Workplace Culture.

Lottie's Top 100 Care Homes for 2025

Top-Rated Care Homes in West Sussex, According to Lottie’s New Index:

Angmering Grange Care Home, Littlehampton

Angmering Grange Care Home not only achieved high scores across all aspects of workplace culture, but also earned special recognition as one of the UK’s top 10 care homes for exceptional outdoor spaces.

This home offers a sensory garden for those living with dementia, landscaped gardens and a terraced area for outdoor dining, meaning there are plenty of outdoor spaces for everyone to enjoy.

Angmering Grange Care Home in Littlehampton

Oakland Grange Care Home, Littlehampton

This home is a perfect example of how great care and fulfilling experiences go hand in hand. Recognised for workplace culture, their exceptional approach to wellbeing for residents and staff ensures their team feel valued. A key factor in delivering consistent, quality care, especially in a sector where recruitment and retention are more important than ever.

Nyton House Care Home, Chichester

Nyton House secured its place in the Top 100 Care Home Index thanks to its exceptional standards of care, earning high scores in the Quality of Care category.

The home was praised for its consistently high performance and compassionate approach, supported by glowing reviews from residents, families, and staff.

“The launch of Lottie’s Top 100 Care Homes is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. Choosing a care home can be one of the most challenging decisions families face. That’s why our Top 100 Care Homes Index is based on robust data, reviewing key criteria such as regulator ratings, facilities, and staff feedback to give families trustworthy insight into homes that deliver exceptional care in their area,” says Will Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Lottie.

With care costs in West Sussex averaging £1,527 per week, it’s more important than ever that care seekers have transparent, reliable information they can trust. Every day, families are overwhelmed by the search for care and unsure where to start. Lottie’s Top 100 Care Homes Index is designed to provide meaningful insight, helping families in West Sussex and beyond find the best care option for their loved ones.

"To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.

Congratulations to Angering Grange Care Home, Oakland Grange Care Home and Nyton House Care Home for their well-deserved national recognition in Lottie’s Top 100 Care Homes for 2025,” concludes Donnelly.

Explore the full list of Lottie’s Top 100 Care Homes here: https://lottie.org/lottie-awards/2025/