Thrown in jail, setting up banks, founding schools: the history of Quakers in Chichester

A long since demolished jail, the site of one of the first free schools in the city and the home of the man who helped found Adelaide in Australia were some of the landmarks revealed on a tour of Quaker history of Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To kick off a special week of events guests were taken on a history walk of the city followed by a talk on Quakerism at Friends Meeting House in Priory Road which has been a place of worship since 1700.

Author and journalist Michael Gilson conducted the tour with many of the guests admitting they hadn’t been aware of some of the history nor of Quakers role in the story of Chichester.

Among the landmarks on the two hour tour were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Gilson with guests at the site of the former Eastgate jail where Quakers were imprisoned.

The site of the former jail at Eastgate which was built over the entrance to the city in which scores of Quakers were jailed for their beliefs in the 17th Century.

The former Lancastrian Schools (one in East Walls and the other at the old Army and Navy site) set up by Quakers in 1812 to give free education to city children.

The house in Little London of Barton Hack who went on to become one of the founding fathers of Adelaide in Australia and was a meeting house for the anti-slavery campaign.

The site in East Street of the first city bank called the Chichester Bank which merged with Barclays (which is still on the site) to become the one of the first Quaker banks.

Said Michael: ‘I think people were surprised there was so much Quaker history in Chichester. While relatively small in number I think they played an outsized role in the history of the city.

‘We were delighted to explain a bit of this history and to explain what Quakerism stands for.’

Quaker Week which runs until Sunday October 5th is special awareness week with the theme: Tranquility in a Time of Turmoil.

On East Walls where opposite a free school for children was run by Quakers

Quakers is an equal community of worshippers meeting together quietly, finding strength and inspiration for actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of this tranquility they support and actively work on campaigns for peace, climate justice, equality, and against discrimination.

Quakers were the first religious organisation in Britain to describe the tragic events in Gaza as genocide.

Other events this week include

Outside Barclays Bank in East Street the site of Chichester Bank founded by Quakers in 1809

Wednesday October 1, 11-12noon: Coffee morning in which people are welcome to come and find out about Quakerism.

Thursday October 2, 6pm: Quaker Quest For Peace: Informal short talk about Quakers Peace Testimony followed by a 30 minute silence for world peace.

Friday October 3, 10.30am-12.30pm: Earth Cafe environmental gathering at which Quakers will offer a warm welcome.

Sunday October 5, 10.30am World Quaker Day: Join Quakers for worship, an hour's silence followed by refreshments and time to meet new friends.

Everyone is welcome to all events which take place at Friends Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester.

For more information contact [email protected]