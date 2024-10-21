Ticehurst broadband relief as village is connected
Work to connect the village began in October 2023 when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear began extending its network from Sandhurst using fibre optic cables. These were laid either by digging new trenches or by using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting.
The majority of homes and businesses are expected to have access by the end of October.
Project Manager Nic Budd said Gigaclear is working hard to ensure rural, often hard to reach communities such as Ticehurst can access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.
He said: “Taking our full fibre to rural communities that would otherwise have copper or an inferior broadband connection fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”
