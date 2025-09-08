Ticket to ride: Eastbourne Silver Band celebrates 75 years with some unusual stunts

This year the Eastbourne silver Band is celebrating its 75th year of making live music in the town and, to mark this special occasion, the band has been doing some unusual stunts.

Most people have heard the phrase “The band will now play”, but last week, by invitation of the Eastbourne Model Steam Railway in Lottbridge Drove, the Eastbourne Silver Band took that phrase to a new level and played throughout the park.

Adventuring through the play area they experienced swings, slides, roundabouts, toy trains, bridges, stations and, finally, a ride on the miniature steam train itself.

There have been many experiences during the band’s 75th Birthday year but, for its members, this was one of the highlights of the year as they let down their hair and made the most of this fun experience.

