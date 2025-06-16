Tickets now on sale for Chichester Cathedral’s spectacular 950th anniversary Light Experience

By Rachel Soothill
Contributor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST
Chichester Cathedral has released a limited number of early bird tickets for the finale of its 950th anniversary celebrations - a dazzling light and sound installation by the internationally renowned artistic collaboration Luxmuralis, taking place from 24th - 31st October 2025.

This never-before-seen immersive light experience will transform every corner of the Cathedral - from the ancient Nave to the South Transept - into a radiant canvas of colour, story and sound. Using thousands of images from the Cathedral’s and West Sussex Record Office’s archives, the installation will invite visitors on a journey through nine and a half centuries of history, celebrating the Cathedral’s enduring role as a place of inspiration, faith and reflection.

Most Popular

Rebecca Lewry-Gray, Visitor Experience Manager at Chichester Cathedral, said: “Our Chichester950 Light Experience will not only be an extraordinary conclusion to our anniversary year, but it is also a vital fundraising activity supporting the Cathedral to preserve its sacred spaces and vibrant community for future generations. We are delighted to be working with Luxmuralis to deliver an experience that will resonate deeply with all who visit, celebrating our history while embracing creative new ways to engage and inspire.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Previous artwork seen at Chichester Cathedral, was Peace Doves by Peter Walker which received a Silver Beautiful South Tourism Award and drew thousands of visitors. This new sound and light experience created by Luxmuralis artistic collaboration that is Peter Walker and composer David Harper, promises to be a powerful and unforgettable celebration of light, music and memory.

Luxmuralis Durham Space Son et lumiere light and sound art projectionplaceholder image
Luxmuralis Durham Space Son et lumiere light and sound art projection

“This installation is a tribute to the remarkable nine centuries of Chichester Cathedral’s history and its enduring role as a space of inspiration and reflection,” said Peter Walker, Artistic Director of Luxmuralis. “David and I are delving into the archives to uncover the stories and images that shaped this place, and bringing them to life through light and sound.”

Early bird tickets* are now available to buy online, offering a 10% saving for Adult and Child admission, for a limited time only. Family and student concessions are also available.

Find out more and book tickets here - https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/chichester950-light-experience

This special event is a fundraising activity, raising vital funds for Chichester Cathedral (Registered Charity No. 1205740).

*Subject to availability

Related topics:TicketsCathedralDavid Harper
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice