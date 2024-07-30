Tightly entangled fox rescued at Beckley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WRAS rescuers rushed to Beckley near the Kent border in response to an emergency call regarding a fox cub trapped in football goal netting on the village's recreation ground.

A visiting family reached out to WRAS as other local organisations were overwhelmed with work and couldn’t get there quickly.

Even though he was off rescue duty, WRAS's Trevor Weeks volunteered to assist as all the duty rescuers were occupied.

The family graciously stayed to safeguard the fox until Trevor's arrival. The fox was severely entangled, but after extensive cutting, the cub was freed.

Rescuer Trevor Weeks approaches the entangled fox.

In such cases, it's crucial not to release them due to possible hidden ligature wounds that can surface days later. The dehydrated fox was transported to WRAS's centre for treatment and is currently receiving care and undergoing observation. We hope for a successful recovery.

East Sussex WRAS said: "To prevent these incidents, it is advisable to secure the netting about 2ft above the ground using cable ties. This method allows foxes, badgers, hedgehogs, and other animals to pass underneath safely. If deer are frequent visitors, it is best to remove the netting when not in use or secure it tightly to the crossbar with cable ties."

This proactive approach not only safeguards wildlife but also ensures that communities can coexist harmoniously with the natural world around them. WRAS continues to educate the public on wildlife-friendly practices and emphasizes the importance of vigilance when it comes to potential hazards in recreational areas.

As the fox cub continues its recovery, the incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between human activities and wildlife habitats.

Fox in net before rescue.

As we build and develop East Sussex the number of wildlife coming into conflict with humans will only increase and underfunded wildlife rescue organisations will struggle even further, which will lead to further suffering of our wildlife and unintentional cruelty by well meaning persons attempting to look after casualties themselves.

“Today is a good example how everyone in East Sussex was stretched including WRAS but as we all get busier and more and more organisation close due to the lack of support and finances, I fear that more and more casualties are going to have to wait longer and longer to receive help. All the groups in East Sussex undertaking wildlife rescue need far more funding than they are currently getting, so please if you can donate please do” said Trevor.