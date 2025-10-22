Tilgate Bakery’s Halloween Spooktacular returns for a frightfully fun day

Tilgate Bakery is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Friday, 31 October, from 10am to 2pm at Tilgate Parade. This family-friendly event promises a day packed with free acƟviƟes, delicious treats, and spooky fun for all ages.

The Halloween Spooktacular features a variety of exciting activities, including a free Halloween Hunt, free Arts & Crafts, and a free Fancy Dress Competition and Parade.

You can also get creative with Halloween Cookie Decorating or book a slot for fangtastic Face Painting (a small charge applies for both). To secure a Face Painting slot, call 01293 525784 or visit Tilgate Bakery on Tilgate Parade.

The bakery will be brimming with Halloween-themed treats, such as Halloween Cupcakes, Monster Cookies, and all kinds of Halloween sweet treats too.

The Tilgate Bakery team

“We’re so excited to bring back our Halloween Spooktacular for another year of frightful fun!” said Jane Kirkham, owner of Tilgate Bakery. “It’s a joy to see families come together to enjoy our free activities, get creative, and indulge in our spooky treats. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Tilgate Parade for a memorable Halloween!”

Don’t miss out on this spooktacular celebration! For more details, visit Tilgate Bakery’s Halloween page or stop by the bakery to join in the fun.

www.tilgatebakery.co.uk/halloween