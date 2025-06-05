Time for Dementia scheme marks milestone in Chichester

A ground-breaking scheme, which provides students with real-life experience in dealing with the unique challenges faced by people with dementia, welcomed families and students to a special event at the University of Chichester this week. 100 Adult Nursing and Physiotherapy students have taken part in the Time for Dementia scheme at the university since September 2024.

Time for Dementia is supported by Brighton and Sussex Medical School and the Alzheimer’s Society. Students are paired with a family living with dementia who they visit six times over two years, spending time getting to know each other and learning about the everyday challenges they must overcome.

Matt Ng, the lecturer leading the Time for Dementia programme at the University of Chichester said: "The Time for Dementia symposium was an excellent opportunity for students, participating families, members of the Alzheimer's society and BSMS to come together and reflect on the programme. I was especially grateful to hear from participating families about how the programme has had a positive impact by raising awareness of dementia, and how it has provided student nurses with greater confidence to care for people living with the illness."

During the event students and families had the chance to reflect on their experiences, using their creative skills to create artwork which illustrated the journey so far.

Time for Dementia event at the University of Chichester

The Time for Dementia visits help educate future healthcare professionals about dementia, taking learning outside the classroom into the lives of people who live with dementia every day.

The number of people with dementia is rising, but evidence suggests that healthcare students are not well prepared for how to communicate and manage treatment of patients who have dementia. Through the programme, students understand the disease better, develop their communication skills and build empathy so that once qualified and treating a patient with a dementia, they will be more equipped to understand the individual and provide a higher quality of care.

Angela Tester-Bedford, a student at the university, said: “I was honoured to participate in the Time for Dementia event and to present what I have learnt whilst taking part in the scheme. Time for Dementia has given me have a greater understanding of dementia and the effect that it has on the individuals and carers.”

Anyone who is caring for a person affected by dementia and is interested in taking part is asked to contact [email protected] or call 07562 430204.