Time running out to have your say on the risks in your community

West Sussex residents have one month left to shape the future of their local fire service by taking part in a new questionnaire.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has launched the new survey to provide those who live or work in, or visit, West Sussex the opportunity to highlight the risks in their communities that concern them most, particularly around emerging risks, such as those posed by climate change and new technologies.

The results of the survey will feed into the planning process of the service’s next Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) which will help the service plan the resources it needs to continue to help ensure West Sussex remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

Cllr Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire & Rescue said: “This is a great opportunity for all residents to share their feedback on what in their localities causes them the greatest concern.

“Now is the chance to have your say and formally tell us your thoughts.”

The survey closes on Sunday, December 15.

Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, Chief Fire Officer, said: “Our CRMP is a really important document which drives all our work and projects.

“We have used the feedback we received for our current CRMP to complete several projects, such as increasing the amount of fire cover immediately available. I would encourage everyone to take five minutes to share their views to ensure that we can continue to keep our communities safe and provide a service that they are proud of.”

You can complete the questionnaire online on the WSFRS website: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/crmp-questionnaire, or if you would like to fill in a printed survey please call 01243 786211.