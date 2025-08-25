Tin hats, dragons' teeth and squander bugs: wartime village talk for members of Chichester Literary Society

David Warwick will bring daily life in a Hampshire wartime village to life for Chichester Literary Society on Wed Sept 3 at 2pm. Venue: Boxgrove Village Hall. PO18 OEE.

David's presentation is based on his mother's wartime diaries only discovered after her death. She was responsible for making arrangements for 100's of evacuees when invasion was imminent and the future uncertain. David's book "Home Front Wickham" is a memoir of this time. Visitors always welcome, £8 on the door. Doors open at 1.30pm. Light refreshments on arrival included.