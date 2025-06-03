Tinkers Park Steam Rally in pictures

Sussex Stompers

'You can hear the whistle blow five hundred miles" sang Justin Timberlake. Well a mile at least as children and grown-ups circled the Tinkers Park Steam Rally on the Great Bush Railway last weekend.

The train whistle had to compete with hooters, fairground music, a traditional jazz band and tunes from steam-driven calliopes.

Tinkers Park, Hadlow Down laid on their 59th annual steam engine traction engine rally on May 31/June 1. Exploring in awe were thousands of enthusiasts who soaked up the scent of coal-fired boilers as they tucked into their picnics.

As everyone knows, steam and Bonfire are staple fare for Sussex, attracting hordes of fans in both summer and winter.

Miniature railway

The steam rallies pull in aficionados from across the South of England with an eclectic mix of working steam, vintage commercial vehicles, classic cars, auto jumble, food, drink, music and traditional funfairs complete with roundabouts and 'chairoplanes.'

The Sussex Stompers provided authentic New Orleans jazz from the twenties while the inner man (and woman) were happy to sample hot dogs, burgers and beers from the Harvey's marquee. There was plenty for youngsters to do, with a tiny, sit-astride model train and the larger working Bush Railway. This runs just three times a year and last weekend, levied a £2 fee per ride to raise cash for charity. To date the rallies have raised more than £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Original buses took customers to Wood Green, Crystal Palace and even Oxford Circus while Green Line coaches reminded them of long-distance road trips from north of London into deepest Kent and Sussex. Hadlow Down had put up its own railway station sign for the day.

The Frank Humphrey memorial fire tender, discovered rotting in a Norfolk field, originally saw service in nearby Crowborough. It was named in honour of Brighton-born Frank Humphrey who set up Crowborough's fire service and spent time working to ensure fire hydrants were installed and operational across the county. He also served as a volunteer firefighter in Uckfield.

Historic tractor parade

Massive steamrollers and ploughing machines demonstrated their manoeuverability while marking a time when horsepower gave way to a new, industrialised era for British agriculture.

Visitors thronged stalls selling every part of an internal combustion engine imaginable - alongside paintings, ephemera, jumble, hats, clothing, model trains and architectural salvage including giant rusty boilers and farm machinery.

A blacksmith demonstrated his craft fashioning drinks holders from recycled wrought iron. Parents and youngsters were delighted to see tombolas organised by Hadlow Down's St Mark's Church of England Primary whose head teacher and PTA chiefs were on hand to sing the praises of their Ofsted 'Good' school.

Families enjoyed a joyous day out in the sun while both young and old found plenty to amuse, enjoy and instruct. History was delivered with a lightweight touch and visitors left determined to re-visit the next open day in September.

