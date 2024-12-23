‘Tis the season to be jolly at Horsham care home
Westlake House’s Christmas party was in full swing with Residents, their loved ones and the team at Westlake House had a wonderful Christmas party and was joined by Father Christmas and his little helper.
They delivered gifts, told stories about life in Lapland and sung Christmas songs. Everyone enjoyed a feast of festive foods prepared by the home’s chef, Judit Szallai.
General Manager, Christine Sullivan said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops.
"It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”
Barbara Rumsey, resident at Westlake House Care Home said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed our lovely lunch and meeting Father Christmas.”