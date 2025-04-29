"To He Who Opened the Box" - a poignant World War II letter goes on display at Littlehampton Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton Museum is honoured to announce a moving new addition to its collection: a heartfelt World War Two letter, written in May 1940 by two local residents, and discovered decades later in a forgotten air raid shelter on the town’s High Street. The letter, which the authors titled “To he who opened the box,” was found inside a lozenge tin during demolition work behind Acres the Bakers in 1971. The outbuilding, as the letter revealed, had once served as a wartime air raid shelter.

Lovingly safeguarded by its finder for over half a century, the letter has now been generously donated to Littlehampton Museum, where it will be preserved for future generations as a tangible reminder of the town’s wartime history and the spirit of its Town’s folk.

Museum research has identified the letter’s authors as Henry R. Holmes and Leslie W. Voke, neighbours and local businessmen. Holmes, listed in the 1939 census as a "Master Hairdresser," lived at 45 High Street with his wife Florence and son Thomas. Voke, a "men’s outfitter dealer" and involved in Air Raid Precautions, lived at number 43 High Street—then the site of Acres the Bakers—with his wife Gladys.

“We are very grateful that the donor has treasured this letter and kept it safe for over 54 years,” said Councillor Freddie Tandy, Chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s Community Resources Committee. “The Museum will now ensure it is carefully preserved so that future generations can connect with this powerful piece of local and national history.”

Lozenge tin which contained the letter

From 8 May to the end of June, the letter will be on display in a case in the Museum’s reception area to commemorate VE Day, with other World War Two items from the Museum’s collections.

As always, entry to the Museum is FREE.