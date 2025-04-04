Today - Popular Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail opens daily until May 8

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail opens on Friday (April 4) for what is incredibly the owner John McCutchan's 52nd year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is open daily until May 8 at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington, Polegate, BN26 6SHJ, and 26 charities will be raising money by taking over the running of the food and drink operation.

The amount raised by charities passed the £1 million last year, and for owner John McCutchan that was an important milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John said: "This year we will be opening a week earlier than we did in 2024, and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible again this year.

John McCutchan

"I do say this every year, but we are weather dependant. Let's hope for five dry weeks, although I know that's probably not going to happen.

"We are delighted to welcome two new charities - Children's Respite Trust and Chestnut Tree House children's hospice - and none of this would be possible without the support of our marvellous local charities. I would like to thank each and every one of them."

The Bluebell Walk is a delightful circular walk through the bluebell wood. There is the chance to enjoy the five farm trails, watch the Pygmy Goats and their Kids Kerry Hill Sheep and their lambs, view the 2024 winning images of our annual Photographic Competition, visit the plant stall run for Arlington’s Village Church, the Book Room run by Driving for the Disabled, the Sundries Stall run by Hailsham Old Pavilion Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year John and his team try to make changes to make the visitor experience even more enjoyable. For 2025, there is a new efficient and improved system to serve the hot food and drinks. There is also a new Farm Walks map with improved signage.

Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail

John said: "It is such a privilege to host this five-week event. I did think back in February that the cold weather was holding back the bluebells but the weather has improved since them, so I'm hopeful they will appear shortly. John updates the Home Page of www,bluebellwalk.co.uk every Tuesday and Friday to report on how nature is dealing with the bluebells

Please come and visit you, you will be assured of a warm welcome and I am sure a very enjoyable time.

There are 18 mobility scooters available free of charge for those with mobility issues and the walk is suitable for wheelchairs. During the Bluebell Walk, Bates Green garden on the site is also open every day.

For more information, go to www. bluebell walk.co.uk and www.batesgreengarden.co.uk