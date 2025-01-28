Together Co appoints Natalie Orringe as chair of trustees

By Ruth Lumley
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 10:58 BST
Together Co, which campaigns to improve social health and end loneliness, has appointed Natalie Orringe as its chair of trustees and Alex Tindal as deputy chair, ahead of celebrations to mark the charity’s 25th anniversary.

Natalie is a highly experienced leader in marketing and communications with a career spanning the public, private, and charity sectors.

She currently leads communications consultancy Strategy + Impact and was previously chief marketing officer for the London Borough of Newham.

Prior to being appointed chair, Natalie was a trustee at Together Co and contributed to the charity meeting exceptional demand during and after the pandemic.

Natalie Orringe, chair of trustees for Together CoNatalie Orringe, chair of trustees for Together Co
Natalie Orringe, chair of trustees for Together Co

Alex Tindal joined Together Co as a befriender in 2019 before becoming a trustee in 2022. Alex is senior leader in IT and works in the financial services sector.

Celebrating 25 years

Natalie said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed chair of trustees at such an important moment for Together Co.

“Over the past 25 years, the charity has had a fundamental impact in our community by creating connections that truly change lives.

Alex Tindal, deputy chair or trustees for Together CoAlex Tindal, deputy chair or trustees for Together Co
Alex Tindal, deputy chair or trustees for Together Co

“I look forward to being part of helping the charity continue its mission of ending loneliness and making Brighton and Hove the UK capital of social health.”

Commitment

April Baker, CEO of Together Co, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Natalie and Alex as our new chair and deputy chair of trustees.

“Their leadership, strategic insight, and deep commitment to social health will be invaluable as we continue to tackle loneliness in Brighton and Hove.

“As we mark 25 years of impact, Natalie and Alex’s guidance will help us build on our successes and drive forward our mission to ensure no one in our community feels alone.”

