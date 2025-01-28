Together Co appoints Natalie Orringe as chair of trustees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Together Co, which campaigns to improve social health and end loneliness, has appointed Natalie Orringe as its chair of trustees and Alex Tindal as deputy chair, ahead of celebrations to mark the charity’s 25th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie is a highly experienced leader in marketing and communications with a career spanning the public, private, and charity sectors.

She currently leads communications consultancy Strategy + Impact and was previously chief marketing officer for the London Borough of Newham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to being appointed chair, Natalie was a trustee at Together Co and contributed to the charity meeting exceptional demand during and after the pandemic.

Natalie Orringe, chair of trustees for Together Co

Alex Tindal joined Together Co as a befriender in 2019 before becoming a trustee in 2022. Alex is senior leader in IT and works in the financial services sector.

Celebrating 25 years

Natalie said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed chair of trustees at such an important moment for Together Co.

“Over the past 25 years, the charity has had a fundamental impact in our community by creating connections that truly change lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Tindal, deputy chair or trustees for Together Co

“I look forward to being part of helping the charity continue its mission of ending loneliness and making Brighton and Hove the UK capital of social health.”

Commitment

April Baker, CEO of Together Co, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Natalie and Alex as our new chair and deputy chair of trustees.

“Their leadership, strategic insight, and deep commitment to social health will be invaluable as we continue to tackle loneliness in Brighton and Hove.

“As we mark 25 years of impact, Natalie and Alex’s guidance will help us build on our successes and drive forward our mission to ensure no one in our community feels alone.”