Together Co appoints Natalie Orringe as chair of trustees
Natalie is a highly experienced leader in marketing and communications with a career spanning the public, private, and charity sectors.
She currently leads communications consultancy Strategy + Impact and was previously chief marketing officer for the London Borough of Newham.
Prior to being appointed chair, Natalie was a trustee at Together Co and contributed to the charity meeting exceptional demand during and after the pandemic.
Alex Tindal joined Together Co as a befriender in 2019 before becoming a trustee in 2022. Alex is senior leader in IT and works in the financial services sector.
Celebrating 25 years
Natalie said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed chair of trustees at such an important moment for Together Co.
“Over the past 25 years, the charity has had a fundamental impact in our community by creating connections that truly change lives.
“I look forward to being part of helping the charity continue its mission of ending loneliness and making Brighton and Hove the UK capital of social health.”
Commitment
April Baker, CEO of Together Co, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Natalie and Alex as our new chair and deputy chair of trustees.
“Their leadership, strategic insight, and deep commitment to social health will be invaluable as we continue to tackle loneliness in Brighton and Hove.
“As we mark 25 years of impact, Natalie and Alex’s guidance will help us build on our successes and drive forward our mission to ensure no one in our community feels alone.”