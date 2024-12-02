Together Co holds Winter Warmer celebration for Brighton’s lonely and isolated this Christmas

Intergenerational friendships will be celebrated at a charity’s Winter Warmer for people who might otherwise be spending the festive season alone.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together Co, which runs befriending and social prescribing services to support people who are lonely and isolated in Brighton and Hove, has invited 160 guests to The Grand on December 9, for a day of warmth, community and celebration.

Guests include Together Co ambassadors, TV presenter Gail Porter, and fitness instructor and TV personality Mr Motivator, the Mayor or Brighton and Hove Mohammed Asaduzzaman, and city councillors Bruno De Oliveira, Tristram Burden, and Leslie Pumm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting everyone

Volunteers and guests at last year's Winter Warmer

Festive hampers will also be delivered to housebound people Together Co supports in the week leading up to the event.

Items for the hampers have been donated by businesses including Zurich Community Trust, and have been put together by volunteers from Bird & Blend Tea Co, who are huge advocates and supporters of Together Co’s work.

The Winter Warmer promises to be a magical experience for guests, and Together Co hopes new friendships will be formed.

The charity has also co-ordinated with other charities including Time to Talk Befriending, Sussex Interpreting Services, and Lunch Positive, to reach more people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive fun

Guests at the Winter Warmer will enjoy a two-course meal, performances by the Brighton Welsh Male Voice Choir, and singer Karen Etherington, and entertainment from international magician Greg Williamson.

Headline sponsors Legal & General have more than 30 staff volunteering on the day, with additional support from businesses across the city.

Celebrating community

April Baker, Together Co CEO, said: “The Winter Warmer exemplifies Brighton and Hove’s community spirit, bringing together the people we support, volunteers, and the business community, to make a lasting impact.

“The event is not only a memorable celebration but also fosters new friendships and strengthens the city’s social fabric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is about much more than a meal or entertainment. It’s about showing the people we support that they are valued and celebrated, particularly at a time of year that can feel isolating for so many.”

Colin Murphy, Legal & General’s Hove Location Director, said: “Loneliness and isolation can be painful at any time of year, but particularly when others are enjoying festive celebrations.

“Our teams are always keen to support events like this at the heart of our community and the Legal & General colleagues who are attending are really looking forward to making new friends and bringing some Christmas cheer to guests who might otherwise be spending time home alone.”