Together Co offers rare opportunity to name carousel horse

Gallopers carousel horse on Brighton Palace Pier

A charity auction is offering people the chance to name one of Brighton Palace Pier’s carousel horses.

The Gallopers Carousel ride has been a fixture on the iconic landmark since 1996, but name changes on the horses are only reserved to mark special occasions.

This rare opportunity is included in a silent auction fundraiser being held by Together Co, Brighton and Hove’s leading loneliness and social health charity.

The auction also features one-of-a-kind artwork from local favourites Snapclicker, Cassette Lord, Mick Mowgli, Humor Street Art, SNUB23, and Amber Elise, all donated to the charity by Unbarred Brewery.

Silent auction

The silent auction forms part of Together Co’s sold-out All the Fun of the Fair Gala, which takes place on the pier in November. The auction will be opened online on November 10, at 10am, so members of the public can also bid on these prizes ahead of the event.

Those attending the gala will be able to enter their bids on the night for the prizes listed, and other lots which will be added to the auction site on the night.

Hosted by Gail Porter and featuring Ray Lewis, former lead singer of The Drifters and Together Co’s 25th Anniversary Ambassador, the gala promises to be a spectacular evening of colour, creativity and connection.

Giving back

Anne Ackord, CEO of Brighton Palace Pier Group plc, said: “People have the chance to name one of our carousel horses, a genuinely rare opportunity to leave your mark on Brighton’s seafront heritage while backing Together Co, a fantastic charity we are proud to support.”

Jordan Mower, Founder and Head Brewer at Unbarred, said: “Collaborating with six incredible Brighton artists allowed us to celebrate the city’s talent through beer and art, and now it’s an honour to see those same artworks help support Together Co, a charity doing such meaningful work in our community. We’re proud to see these pieces raise some funds for the great work they are doing.”

April Baker, Together Co CEO, said: “Having your name on one of Brighton Palace Pier’s iconic carousel horses is such a joyful way to become part of the city’s story.

“We cannot thank Anne and Jordan enough for these wonderful auction prizes which perfectly captures the spirit of our gala, celebrating connection, creativity, and community, while helping us to raise vital funds to tackle loneliness and improve social health across Brighton and Hove.”

To view the silent auction, please visit https://uk.givergy.com/TogetherCoGala2025