Together Co partners with Brighton & Hove Buses to celebrate 25 years of connection with city-wide roadshow

Together Co will mark 25 years of building community connections to reduce loneliness with a one-day bus roadshow as part of its Connect in 25 campaign.

The charity, based in Brighton and Hove, is inviting people from all over the city to join them on Thursday June 12, as they promote connection and conversation in collaboration with Brighton & Hove Buses.

The Together Co team and the charity’s ambassador TV presenter Gail Porter, charity partners, and special guests will visit communities from Bevendean and Whitehawk, to central Brighton and the seafront, on a newly designed beach-themed bus to share information and advice, and to offer conversation and social connection.

Connect in 25

Tea at the Fitz, one of Together Co's monthly socials.

The roadshow, which takes place during Loneliness Awareness Week, reflects Together Co’s work over the past 25 years supporting people experiencing loneliness across the city. The charity is using the anniversary to bring conversations about social health into public spaces and is encouraging as many people as possible to come down and discover how they can get involved.

At each stop, Together Co staff, volunteers, and their partners will share stories, give out practical advice, and invite people to find out more about Connect in 25.

Bringing Community Together

The roadshow will end on the forecourt Brighton Palace Pier which will be lighting up in Together Co’s colours in support of the campaign. Dishoom Permit Room will be giving out flowers and Brighton & Hove Buses will be giving out vouchers for ice creams on a first come, first served basis from 2.30pm.

Together Co's Connect in 25 campaign, promoting social health and community

Visitors are welcome to board the bus, which is fully accessible, with space for wheelchair users and dementia-friendly flooring and seating, when it is stationary.

Meeting People

April Baker, CEO of Together Co, said: “This roadshow is about Together Co being out in the community, on the move, meeting people where they are. We want to celebrate what we have achieved with the help of our volunteers and supporters over the past 25 years, and to invite everyone to be a part of what comes next.”

Gordon Frost, Operations Director, Brighton & Hove Buses said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Together Co on a one-day city bus roadshow to celebrate 25 years of connection with our newly designed beach bus. Buses are a great way for getting out and about and linking people in all parts of the community with the places and people they value most.”

Anne Ackord, CEO of Brighton Palace Pier, said: “We are proud to be supporting Together Co’s 25th anniversary celebration and their important work tackling loneliness in the city. Brighton Palace Pier is a place where people come together to make memories, so it is an honour for us to help highlight the power of connection and community.”

Bus Schedule – Thursday June 12:

10am – Start at the bottom of The Avenue, Moulsecoomb

11.30am – Whitehawk, bay by St Cuthman’s Church

1pm – Stop at Churchill Square

2.30pm – Celebration at Brighton Palace Pier

4pm – Roadshow finishes