Nearly 200 Sussex businesses and entrepreneurs raised £26k for the charity Overcoming MS at a lunch featuring Brighton “royalty” Tony Bloom and Norman Cook.

The event at The Amex stadium saw Tony Bloom, chairman of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, and global DJ legend Norman Cook/Fatboy Slim going head-to-head in a highly entertaining Question & Answer session.

Questions included “Do you ever get cross when players leave unexpectedly (answer “no”), and “when does a DJ get too old to perform” (answer “keep going as long as the fans are still enjoying it”).

The day was organised by Sussex businessman Tim Cobb, with the fantastic support of Ryan Heal from Best of British Events and Sam Thomas from County Business Clubs.

Eastbourne businessman Tim Cobb opens the event

“There was a great atmosphere from beginning to end,” Tim said. “Overcoming MS Medical Advisor, Jonny White, who has MS, spoke about his amazing cycle ride from Bushmills in Northern Ireland to The Amex Stadium in Brighton.

“Next up was Ryan Heal with a Heads & Tails game, followed by Sam Thomas hosting our amazing auction,” he added. “The Tony and Norman Q+A lasted 45 minutes. The audience wanted more, but we had to bring proceedings to a close. We certainly left everybody hungry for more.

The lunch was made possible through the great support of the Overcoming MS team of Linda Bloom, Marnie Middlemiss, Alexandra Holden and Rob Carter.

Overcoming MS Chief Executive, Alexandra Holden, explained about the great work that the charity is doing to support people with MS, saying: “the work that Overcoming MS does is incredibly unique in delivering support to help people live well with MS, from the moment they are first suspected of having a diagnosis”.

Football club owner Tony Bloom in conversation with Norman Cook

Posturite and Skerritts Wealth Management sponsored the lunch, with auction prizes supplied by Raz Helalat from The Black Rock restaurant group, Porsche Centre Mid Sussex, Norman Cook, Tony Bloom, Brighton & Hove Albion FC, Brufords Jewellers, Skerritts and Primrose Farm.

Tim was diagnosed with MS in 2012 and found great support and encouragement from Overcoming MS founder, Linda Bloom.

“Many people will know, or know of, Brighton and Hove football club owner Tony Bloom,” Tim said. “What they will not be aware of is that Tony’s wife Linda founded Overcoming MS 12 years ago. Today as President of the organisation, Linda and the Overcoming MS team continue to support and give hope to thousands of people around the world struggling with this debilitating and degenerative disease.”