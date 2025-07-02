Tony’s Supergirls complete midnight walk for St Catherine’s Hospice, Crawley

On June 7, Sarah, the wife of a much-loved former Cleankill colleague Tony, got together Tony’s nearest and dearest to take on the Midnight Walk in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.

The Midnight Walk is a 20-mile, 13-mile, 7-mile, or a shorter 2-mile route under the stars. But this isn’t just a walk, this is a community coming together to honour and remember their loved ones. Throughout the event there are opportunities to remember their loved ones and reflect.

Tony’s Supergirls took on the 13-mile route which takes you all around Horsham. Martin, a close friend and colleague of Tony, described the walk as “amazing, full of laughs with tears, very much a roller coaster of emotions”.

The group wanted to do the walk to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice who cared for Tony in his final stages of his life. The Hospice cares for people living with a life-limiting condition, caring for someone who is, or grieving the death of a loved one. Martin described the care the hospice gave to Tony and his family as “unbelievable and fantastically lovely.”

Tony's wife and son

Tony had worked for Cleankill for over 10 years and was a valued member of the team and loved by all who worked with him. Martin describes him as “a funny, loveable guy with a cheeky smile. He made every day a great day to be at work and was a very experienced employee of Cleankill”. He was also, most importantly, a loving husband to Sarah and a fantastic father to 3 lovely boys - he loved nothing more than spending time with his family.

This walk was to remember a dear friend, a loving husband, an amazing dad, uncle and son. And to raise money for the people who helped Tony and his family through their most difficult time. There is still time to donate to this incredible cause, click the link below to give now.